GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Celebrity chef Jose Andres opens pop-up kitchen to feed furloughed government employees in Washington

EMBED </>More Videos

Furloughed federal government employees in the nation's capital are enjoying a free hot meal thanks to celebrity chef Jose Andres, who opened a pop-up kitchen in Washington offering complimentary food for government employees and their families. (World Central Kitchen)

Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON --
As the partial government shutdown drags on, furloughed federal employees in the nation's capital are enjoying a free hot meal thanks to celebrity chef Jose Andres.

Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen on Wednesday opened #ChefsForFeds, an emergency kitchen offering complimentary food and coffee for government employees and their families. The pop-up opened on Pennsylvania Avenue, just blocks from both the White House and the U.S. Capitol, and served 4,000 meals on its first day.

Wednesday's menu included a toasted ham and cheese sandwich, a quinoa power bowl and roasted fennel and tomato soup. Federal employees with a valid government ID and their families can eat in or take food to go.

World Central Kitchen said the kitchen will be open "every day as long as there is need." The organization posted on Facebook that it was looking for volunteers to help staff the pop-up through the weekend, but all 60 daily volunteer slots had been claimed through Jan. 20 by Wednesday evening.

In a video posted to Twitter, Andres called the partial government shutdown -- which impacts approximately 460,000 government employees of more than a dozen Cabinet-level departments across the country -- a humanitarian crisis.

"I hope it will be a call to action to our senators and congressman and especially President Trump to make sure that we end this moment in the history of America where families are about to go hungry," Andres said in a second video. "We should always come together as we the people. As Americans...Republicans, Democrats, all Americans."



President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act of 2019 ensuring that those impacted by the shutdown will be paid -- though not until a new appropriations bill is signed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypoliticsgovernment shutdownwashington d.c.u.s. & worldcelebrity chefbe inspiredact of kindness
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
Furloughed IRS workers face increased pressure, ordered to work without pay
Craft beer taps squeezed as shutdown delays new releases
IRS recalling 46,000 workers to handle taxes without pay
More government shutdown
SOCIETY
YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos
Customers react to controversial gas station sign in Southeast Fresno
VIDEO: Baby hears sister's voice for the first time
Strike has wheels of justice halted at Fresno County courts
More Society
Top Stories
Fresno Unified releases video of altercation between newly-elected board member and student
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth nearly $313,000 sold in Southeast Fresno
US service members killed in Syria blast: Military
Poor sleep linked to dangerous plaque buildup in arteries
Chris Hansen from 'To Catch a Predator" arrested in CT
'The Situation' reports to prison to serve 8-month sentence
Woman gets ticket for honking at police officer
VIDEO: $10,000 in merchandise stolen from Bay area store
Show More
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
Schools in North Carolina to keep lunches to a 'minimum' during shutdown
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
Home where Chris Watts killed family to be sold at auction
Pelosi asks Trump to postpone State of the Union due to shutdown
More News