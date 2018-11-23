SOCIETY

Couple finds $1.8 million discarded lottery ticket while pre-holiday house cleaning

Sade Baderinwa has the story.

A lucky couple in Louisiana has 1.8 million reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.

Harold and Tina Ehrenberg were doing some pre-holiday house cleaning last week when they found a discarded lottery ticket from June.

They had thought the ticket was a loser - until they re-checked it.

It turns out the ticket was indeed a winner, but they only had another two weeks before the winning ticket would have expired.
