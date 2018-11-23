A lucky couple in Louisiana has 1.8 million reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving.
Harold and Tina Ehrenberg were doing some pre-holiday house cleaning last week when they found a discarded lottery ticket from June.
They had thought the ticket was a loser - until they re-checked it.
It turns out the ticket was indeed a winner, but they only had another two weeks before the winning ticket would have expired.
Couple finds $1.8 million discarded lottery ticket while pre-holiday house cleaning
SOCIETY
More Society
Top Stories
More News