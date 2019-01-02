SOCIETY

David McDonald, the former owner of Pelco and a Fresno area philanthropist, has died at the age of 69

FILE - In this file image, David McDonald presents a check to the Yes on Measure P campaign. McDonald died Wednesday at the age of 69. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's office confirms David McDonald, the former owner of Pelco, has died at the age of 69.

Sources tell Action News McDonald was found at his Prather home this morning. At this time, all indications are that he died of natural causes.

McDonald purchased Pelco in June 1987 and oversaw the company's move to an 80,000 square foot facility in Clovis, California.

In 2007, Pelco was sold to French company Schneider Electric for $1.22 billion.

Since the sale of the business, McDonald has been a notable philanthropist in the Fresno area, donating to several local charities including the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.
