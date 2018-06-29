FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Starting July 1 guns, such as an AR-15, with a Bullet Button, pistol grip, flash suppressor and folding stock will be considered "assault weapons".
Guns that fall under the "assault weapon" category must be registered with the California Department of Justice by the end of June 30.
Tom Kaufmann, with Kaufmann Tactical Firearms, said he's been quite busy explaining that modifications can be made to make guns featureless and California complaint. This means gun owners will not have to register their guns.
"People that knew the law, were coming in here and getting compliant. There are the last minute shoppers that are just now learning of the law, unfortunately, trying to get parts and try to understand what the law is," he explained.
Kaufmann noted that many people are choosing to make changes.
"The big thing for me, personally, would be when you register your weapon as an assault weapon you open yourself up to search and seizure, which means that the DOJ can come knocking on your door at any time and can come in and examine your gun. When they examine that gun it opens it up to all guns in that safe," he said.
Kaufmann mentioned there are people choosing to register their guns, such Ar-15s, to keep the tactical style look. There are several options to make your gun compliant and the parts cost anywhere from $25 to $200.
"You can put what called a Hera on and what you do is attach it to the pistol portion, where the pistol grip used to go and attach it to the buffer tube area," he said. "Another way which is the fin. You replace the pistol grip with this fin that on there and you can also pin the stock where it can no longer move".
If there is a flash suppressor on the gun it will also need to be changed out with a muzzle break.
"The muzzle break is the one with the smaller hole which is California Compliant the larger one is called a flash hider and is not California compliant," Kaufmann noted.
Kaufmann explained people can also convert their guns to shot .22 caliber, which is a smaller round than what an AR-15 shoots.
"A lot of people are buying the .22 adapters and turning their guns into .22s. On the plus side of that it is cheaper to shoot," he said.
There is very little time to make these changes, but Kaufmann said if a gun owner makes the changes the Bullet Button must be replaced with a regular release. However, Kaufmann mentioned all the features can be kept on the gun if the magazine is permanently attached and the only way to take the magazine out is to dissemble the gun.
The National Rifle Associate made an infographic to help gun owners figure out if a gun has to be registered.
If you would like to look at that graphic click here.
If you are interested in registering your gun it will cost $15.
The application must be submitted by the end of June 30.
According to the California Department of Justice website you will need to provide at least four pictures, with a close-up of the bullet-button, stock barrel, left side receiver, right side receiver and you will need to show proof of residency.
