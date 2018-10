The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is welcoming a new member to the giraffe herd.Say hello to Betty Lou! The 10-year-old came to Fresno from the Santa Barbara Zoo.Betty Lou is the first Masai giraffe to live in Fresno since 1994.Betty Lou's arrival comes just a few weeks after Chaffee Zoo lost Gali who had to be put down in March because of old age.