Fresno Chaffee Zoo shares ultrasound video of two baby elephants

There is some exciting baby news at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

There is some exciting baby news at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

There is some exciting baby news at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

There is some exciting baby news at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There is some exciting baby news at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo!

Right now, there are not one but two pregnant elephants.

The two elephants, Nolwazi and Amahle, have been pregnant since late summer 2022.

RELATED: Baby elephants to be born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo for 1st time ever

The gestation period for elephants can be nearly two years long.

The expectant elephants undergo regular checkups with zoo veterinarians, who ensure the animals are comfortable during their ultrasounds.

This marks the first time the Zoo will welcome a baby elephant into the world, and you have an opportunity to get involved.

On May 2nd, the zoo will livestream an elephant ultrasound on its Facebook page.