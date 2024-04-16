Butterflies and Big Bug Experience now open at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

If you're a fan of creepy crawlers, then the new exhibit at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo may be for you.

If you're a fan of creepy crawlers, then the new exhibit at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo may be for you.

If you're a fan of creepy crawlers, then the new exhibit at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo may be for you.

If you're a fan of creepy crawlers, then the new exhibit at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo may be for you.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're a fan of creepy crawlers, then the new exhibit at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo may be for you.

Visitors flocking to opened exhibits on Monday may be familiar with the Butterfly Garden returning from last year.

"When you guys come on, you are going to see lots of non-native species of butterflies, native to Costa Rica, so we want to do our best to keep them inside the butterfly garden at all costs," explained Katelyn Williams with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo

Once inside, people will be transported into an experience that will let your spirit wander.

Be careful to not step on, or touch the butterflies in their habitat.

"You'll see the kind of world famous Blue Morpho butterfly, which is one of the most distinct rainforest butterflies. It's bigger than a hand," said Bricken Sparacino with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

The Butterfly Garden will also feature Western Monarch butterflies, which we are familiar with as we see them in our backyards from time to time.

From the beauty of butterflies to the land of creepy crawlers, kids were able to get a close up look into the life of bugs.

"We came up with the idea of adding these animatronics big bugs to the experience and this is again a walk-through, and you get to walk through it and you see these enormous insects," explained Sparacino.

The Big Bugs exhibit will feature all species of bugs in their natural form, but not their natural size.

"They're all correct, so they are just giants. So, if you ever wondered what a ladybug would look like if it were the size of a VW bug, you can come and check it out here," added Sparacino.

It's a learning experience for kids of all ages to enjoy.

"It's incredible -- I mean, the hands-on piece of the learning experience, especially for her being a hands-on kid, it's unmatchable," said Rachel Carlson, visiting the Fresno Chaffee Zoo.

For news and weather updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.