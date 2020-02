Funeral mass for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano

Casket carrying Ray Figueroa being loaded into the hearse. They’ll head to North Kern Cemetery next. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/5h9V7eLHTD — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) February 25, 2020

DELANO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A funeral mass to honor Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa was held in Delano.The mass is the first of several services to honor Capt. Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones, who lost their lives battling a large fire at the Porterville city library The funeral mass for Capt. Figueroa begins at 10 a.m. at Saint Mary's of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Delano.Central Valley fire departments are lending their support to the Porterville Fire department to allow them time to mourn the loss of their fellow firefighters."As you could understand, it's been a very difficult weekend. It's going to be a long week ahead of those firefighter families who are still grieving and mourning their loss and processing what has happened," said Tulare County Fire Capt. Joanne Bear.Porterville firefighters will be off until Sunday morning.Thursday, firefighter Patrick Jones will be laid to rest in the South Valley.A joint service for the two fallen firefighters is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. at the Porterville Church of the Nazarene.