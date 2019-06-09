homeless

Homeless population in Fresno, Fresno County rises

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The homeless count for the city of Fresno and Fresno County is climbing.

For three days volunteers with the Fresno-Madera Continuum of Care take to the streets to assess the homeless population.

Volunteers are given questions to ask, including why and how people wound up homeless.

The count is crucial for federal agencies to use to determine how much funding will be given to homeless services.

"When we deal with people who want housing and services, then I think it's appropriate to really look at people who are left over," said chair of FMCoC Shawn Jenkins. "But we haven't had the resources to help people who want housing yet."

In 2019, so far, there are more than 1,400 people homeless in the city of Fresno and 645 people in the county.

That's higher than last year. In 2018, there were 1,279 homeless in the city and 555 in the county.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno countyhomelessfresno countyfresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS
SKID ROW HELP: Volunteers Feed the Homeless with 1,000 Burritos
Homeless N.M. teen earns full ride to college
Fla. city hopes 'Baby Shark' song will drive homeless away
Fire destroys trailers in Merced Co. homeless camp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News