LATINO LIFE

Latino Life: Artists that embrace their creative expression

EMBED </>More Videos

Latino Life: Artists that embrace their artistic expressions

Embracing creativity is a key theme in our public affairs show, Latino Life.

We've met some amazing visual and performing artists these past ten years.

Arte Americas in Downtown Fresno explores different mediums indoors, and every summer invites the community outdoors, to its Nights in the Plaza concert series.

We recently discovered the vivid works of 19-year-old Mikayla Gutierrez on Facebook and loved her passion and honesty.

"I want to make artwork that inspires people to be themselves," Gutierrez said.

In 2016, Fresno State opera singer Alejandra Tejeda impressed us with her beautiful voice.

Former tagger turned muralist Omar Huerta has a goal of creating one hundred murals.

You can see his work on buildings throughout Southeast and Central Fresno.

From saluting Selena to local veterans, his murals are turning heads.

"I'm doing the right thing, I'm going the right way about it," Huerta said.

For some, artistic expression comes naturally.

"Creativity is something that is born within us," said Lilia Chavez with the Fresno Arts Council.

For the Latino community as a whole art isn't just something you participate in sometimes, it's part of our daily life.

In 2012, we featured kids who were mastering the Mexican folk style of the huapango.

For more than 60 years, Latin artists have covered the song Malaguena Salerosa here in Fresno

Kids as young as 7-years-old perform it as well on their ukeleles.

Agustin Lira founded Teatro De La Tierra which offered children and young adults free music lessons.

"Communities are poor but that doesn't mean there isn't any talent or ability. music really heals the physical body as well as the soul," Lira said.

Proving opening doors to the arts can lead to a lifetime of creativity, culture, and community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societylatino life
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LATINO LIFE
SPONSORED: Latino Life: 10 Years of Culture and Community
Centro La Familia opens new resource center
From writing books to solving calculus problems: Alejandra Leija's inspiring story
Latino Life: Selena Muralist Gets Creative in Fresno
More latino life
SOCIETY
Chicago woman finds 15 half siblings through DNA test
VIDEO: Toddler helps Fresno firemen responding to call
Is Mendota the worst place to live? Residents say that's a distorted view
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
More Society
Top Stories
Drunk driver kept 3-year-old in lap during 6-mile chase, deputies say
1 dead in plane crash on Mount Diablo, according to fire officials
Huskies enter neighbors' home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
Avoid driving up to mountain communities during upcoming storm: Officials
Is Mendota the worst place to live? Residents say that's a distorted view
Mom convicted in death of baby found in maggot-infested diaper
19-year-old Porterville man arrested for molesting a child, police believe there are other victims
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Show More
Boy's chemo medication stolen from front porch
'Ghost apples' left dangling on tree after ice storm
911 CALL: Audio played in court as 'master herbalist' stands trial in boy's death
Chicago woman finds 15 half siblings through DNA test
DMV's latest mess: Thousands pay for their driver's license renewal, but never receive a new one
More News