Latino Life: Cuenta Conmigo Campaign Focused on 2020 Census

Every 10 years the government makes an official count of everyone living in the United States.
However, there are groups at risk of being undercounted in the 2020 Census.
Members of Communities for a New California Education Fund are reaching out to families about the Census.
Through a program called Cuenta Conmigo, community organizers are educating families about the process of filling out the Census form.
They stress it is easy, accessible and confidential.
Over $800 billion in federal funding is at stake. Pedro Navarro, a Fresno Community Organizer with CNC Education Fund says in California, each person accounts for $1,000 of funding.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau more than 70 federal programs - including Head Start, the National School Lunch Program, SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and Medicaid - rely on Census data and population counts as part of funding formulas.
Businesses consider Census data when weighing where to build, expand or locate stores or commerce, and residents can use the results to support community and quality-of-life programs and initiatives.
Navarro and Fresno Community Organizer Imelda Ramirez joined Latino Life host Graciela Moreno in our ABC30 studios on September 12, 2019, to discuss outreach efforts.
They say many Latino families are at risk of being undercounted because they may be worried about confidentiality.
Another factor includes limited internet access.
The Census is a count of every person living in the U.S. regardless of immigration status.
It is conducted every 10 years to provide the foundation for billions of dollars in federal spending, as well as draw boundaries and distribute seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and other legislative bodies.
By April 1, 2020, households should receive invitations to participate by phone, mail or online. Source: U.S. Census Bureau
