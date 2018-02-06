KINGS COUNTY

Little Hanford boy who "loves Police officers and his sister" gets a visit from some officers and a gift

James W Jakobs
HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) --
A few Hanford Police Officers caught up with a little boy whose short video caught their attention.

A video was sent to the Hanford Police Department about three weeks ago with the caption, "A friend of mine sent me this video this morning. It made me smile and I thought I would pass it on. She told her son she loves him and his reply was he loves his sister and Police Officers!"
EMBED More News Videos

A few Hanford Police Officers caught up with a little boy whose short video caught their attention.



Well, on Sunday the little boy and his sister were treated to a mini meet and greet with some officers and got to sit in a patrol car while taking photos.

The Hanford Police Officers Association shared those photos on their Facebook page and mentioned the officers gave the boy a toy police car to show they love him too.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societygood newsfeel goodhanfordkings countyHanford
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KINGS COUNTY
Woman reported missing from Hanford found safe
Hanford firefighters rescue dog from 3-foot deep trench
Day 2: World Surf League championship tournament at the Kelly Slater Surf Ranch
Surf Ranch creating wave of excitement for Lemoore
World's best return to the Surf Ranch
More kings county
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News