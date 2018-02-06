Little Hanford boy who "loves Police officers and his sister" gets a visit from some officers and a gift

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3044605" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A few Hanford Police Officers caught up with a little boy whose short video caught their attention.

A video was sent to the Hanford Police Department about three weeks ago with the caption, "A friend of mine sent me this video this morning. It made me smile and I thought I would pass it on. She told her son she loves him and his reply was he loves his sister and Police Officers!"Well, on Sunday the little boy and his sister were treated to a mini meet and greet with some officers and got to sit in a patrol car while taking photos.The Hanford Police Officers Association shared those photos on their Facebook page and mentioned the officers gave the boy a toy police car to show they love him too.