A local boy is proving to be quite the fisherman!Javen Jimenez, 11, of Clovis caught his first deep-diving bass Monday at Eastman Lake in Madera.The boy's father, Jesse, took photos of the big catch and sent them to us. The bass weighed in at more than 11 pounds-- Javen caught a total of six fish.No word what he used for bait.Javen's dad is proud to say his son is "A beast at fishing."Congratulations!