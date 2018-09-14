AIR FORCE

Man releases 130K pages of declassified Air Force documents on UFOs

More than 130,000 pages of declassified documents relating to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) from the U.S. Air Force have been published online for the first time in history.

Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs
More than 130,000 pages of declassified documents relating to Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) from the U.S. Air Force have been published online for the first time in history.

John Greenewald, a UFO enthusiast, spent nearly 20 years filing Freedom of Information Act requests for the government files on UFOs and related phenomena. After much effort by Greenewald and others, to gather full disclosure on the military's studies into UFOs, the files were declassified and released to public view at National Archives in Washington D.C.

However, Greenewald took the painstaking effort to convert every single page into downloadable PDF files for digital consumption across the world.

Posting all 129,491 pages to his website The Black Vault, Greenewald's "Project Blue Book Collection" is comprised of more than 10,000 cases, pulled from three separate Air Force studies including the famous Project Blue Book (1952-1969), and its two minor predecessors, Project Sign (1947-1948) and Project Grudge (1949-1951). All three studies were conducted by the U.S. Air Force, though each with different mandates.

The Black Vault claims to have archived 1,322,017 declassified government documents since its site launch in 1996. While some parts of Project Blue Book have previously been made available on the web, Greenewald claims that his collection is the first to house every last page, and in a searchable database.

According to the National Archives, 12,618 UFO sightings were reported to Project Blue Book while it was headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio. Of these sightings, 701 remain "unidentified."

Project Blue Book's files were declassified after the project was closed in 1969. All of these files relating to UFO sightings have been available to view on microfilm within the National Archives for years, though never before released in digital format.

According to a 1985 fact sheet from Wright-Patterson posted online by the National Archives, the Air Force decided to discontinue UFO investigations after concluding that "no UFO reported, investigated and evaluated by the Air Force has ever given any indication of threat to our national security (and) there has been no evidence indicating that sightings categorized as 'unidentified' are extraterrestrial vehicles."

In none of Project Blue Book's reports are any documentation regarding the infamous Roswell UFO incident, purported to have occurred near Roswell, New Mexico in mid-1947. There are, however, some separate reports and photos included in the collection, taken near Roswell between 1949 and 1950.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyair forceufogovernmentspacetechnologymilitarynasa
AIR FORCE
Fighter Wing job fair
All-clear given after active shooter reported at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio
White House says North Korea returns remains of US war dead
Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later
More air force
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News