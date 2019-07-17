Society

CHP officers catch carpool cheater: 'Meet Angel'

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Northern California driver's effort to trick his way into the carpool lane didn't fool anyone.

California Highway Patrol in Contra Costa tweeted a photo Tuesday along with the caption, "Meet Angel."



Officers said Angel did not have much of personality when they met her while conducting carpool enforcement on Highway 4. They added the mannequin oddly stared at officers while they issued her chauffeur a ticket for carpool violation.
