CHP officers catch carpool cheater: 'Meet Angel'

#Carpool Cheater. Meet Angel. Angel didn't have much of a personality as a passenger when we met her this morning during our Carpool Enforcement on #hwy4 She just oddly stared at us while we issued her chauffeur a ticket for carpool violation.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Northern California driver's effort to trick his way into the carpool lane didn't fool anyone.California Highway Patrol in Contra Costa tweeted a photo Tuesday along with the caption, "Meet Angel."Officers said Angel did not have much of personality when they met her while conducting carpool enforcement on Highway 4. They added the mannequin oddly stared at officers while they issued her chauffeur a ticket for carpool violation.