New attraction opens in Central Fresno to honor William Saroyan

Within the last few minutes, the William Saroyan Museum held its grand opening.Saroyan's home of 16 years has been converted into a high-tech interactive museum in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Central Fresno.The museum is complete with a hologram of Saroyan, re-creations of stones he collected, and a virtual reality highlighting the literary icon's work.Action News spoke with the architect for the project who said they wanted to design a museum that kids of all ages would like."Hologram is usually something that is fun for kids to see an actual character in actual space so that's why we came up with the hologram thing," said Meroujan Minssian.The museum opens its doors to the general public in mid-September and will operate seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.