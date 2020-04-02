PG&E customers to receive $63 'climate credit' this month

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG&E customers will receive up to $63 in credit to their accounts for the month of April as part of a state-mandated climate credit.The credit, which is typically given twice a year, comes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic when many people are sheltering at home and impacted financially.Customers who receive natural gas and electric services will be credited $62.91. Those who only receive electrical services will be credited $35.73.The California Climate Credit is part of California's effort to fight climate change. The CPUC created the credit program that requires power plants and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits.The credit represents residential utility ratepayers' share of the payments from the state's program.