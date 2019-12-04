Society

Puppies rescued from mountain after living in sheep carcass

WEST HAVEN, UTAH -- Some good Samaritans helped save three puppies that were found wet, cold and hungry in the wilderness.

Holt and Kat Perry were riding snowmobiles in a secluded part of Monte Cristo when one of them spotted a dog.

'I'm not going to leave any animal on the mountain to starve," Kat Perry told FOX13 Utah. "Especially, it was obvious she had pups."

The Great Pyrenees puppies were found on the top of the mountain. A local search and rescue crew helped get the puppies to safety. They believe the mother was protecting a flock of sheep on the mountain over the summer, typical for Great Pyrenees dogs. The mother was deemed too wild to trust the rescuers, so she was left with 20 pounds of dog food.

"She had found a dead sheep and they had eaten, there was nothing left, just a little bit of wool and a few big bones. I'm sure that's what she'd been eating on all fall," Kat said.

Kat said the puppies and their mother were living in a sheep carcass. The pups, two boys and a girl, were likely the only survivors of a bigger litter.

Volunteers are still searching for their mother. Meanwhile, the couple is considering keeping one of the pups they've named 'Polar.' The other puppies will be put up for adoption.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyutahanimal rescuegood samaritan
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after hydroplaning, crashing into tree off HWY 99 in northwest Fresno
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Police searching for additional victims of wrestling coach from Los Banos
One holdout in Erika Sandoval murder trial leads to hung jury, mistrial
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
Murder charge in Fresno County chase case could break new ground in California law
Show More
Men who smoke pot regularly increase risk of testicular cancer
Fresno County man's yard is site of over 20 car crashes
Police searching for missing toddler after mother killed in home
Navy sailor from Lemoore killed at his base by civilian's car
Report shows contact between Devin Nunes, Rudy Giuliani
More TOP STORIES News