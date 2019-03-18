California Rep. Devin Nunes files $250 million lawsuit against Twitter

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Representative Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) has filed a million dollar lawsuit against Twitter, accusing the social media site on Monday of "shadow-banning-conservatives" to influence the 2018 elections, according to Fox News.Nunes claims Twitter censored conservative-leaning viewpoints and "ignored" complaints of repeated abusive behavior, such as accounts made using the congressman's name or members of his family. Some of these fake Twitter users are also named as defendants in the civil case.Nunes will seek $250 million in compensatory damages as well as $350,000 in punitive damages in court.