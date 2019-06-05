society

Son of murder victim plans to become Tulare Co. deputy after graduation

Juan Bravo graduated from Visalia Charter Independent Study Tuesday night. (Tulare County Sheriff's Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Tulare County student had a special guest in the audience at his graduation.

Sheriff Boudreaux was invited to attend Juan Bravo's graduation at Visalia Charter Independent Study Tuesday night.

Bravo's mother, Cecilia Bravo Cabrera, disappeared in 2016 following a trip to Tachi Palace. Authorities found her car set on fire near Traver. Cabrera's husband, Francisco Valdivia, and a second wife he had in Mexico were both arrested for Cabrera's murder.

Despite losing his mother, Juan persevered. He joined the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Explorer Program with plans to pursue a career as a sheriff's deputy for the county.

Congratulations, Juan!
