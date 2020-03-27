Good News: Stories offering hope during COVID-19 pandemic

But the outbreak has also revealed some incredible moments as the world adapts to this new way of life.
We've compiled a list of stories that help to bring hope during this uncertain time.
COMMUNITY STORIES
Tulare neighborhood starts toy 'bear hunt' for families
Residents of Del Lago in Tulare have organized a 'hunt' for teddy bears as a way for families to get outside and have fun, all while maintaining social distance during the COVID-19.
100-year-old letter found in Merced offers hope during COVID-19 outbreak
In Merced, a 100-year-old letter is providing some hope for the future when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family ditches birthday party for birthday parade for boy with spina bifida in Kingsburg
Some people wore costumes, while others made signs or held balloons as they drove by down a Kingsburg neighborhood to wish 11-year-old Ryker a happy birthday.
Oklahoma couple streams wedding on Facebook Live amid virus pandemic
Hundreds of people tuned into to Kathleen and Steve's ceremony online.
BUSINESSES HELPING OUT
Anheuser-Busch, Tito's Vodka making hand sanitizer at distilleries to help fight coronavirus pandemic
One of the country's biggest producers of beer is pitching in to keep us clean during the coronavirus pandemic. Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer to communities in need.
Airbnb to help provide emergency housing to 100,000 frontline responders
Here's how it works: Airbnb hosts who want to help can now open their homes for free through Airbnb's Open Homes platform.
Krispy Kreme giving free doughnuts to health care workers during COVID-19 pandemic
Starting March 30 on National Doctor's Day, any doctor, nurse or healthcare worker with an employee ID can pick up as many dozens of glazed doughnuts as they need from any Krispy Kreme drive-thru.
Valley Applebee's starts delivering food to seniors during COVID-19 outbreak
Some valley restaurants adjusting to the takeout and delivery restrictions due to COVID 19 were stuck with a lot of excess produce and meat.
HELPING FROM HOME
Celebrities like John Stamos, Billy Porter to read Disney stories to comfort fans during COVID-19 pandemic
Starting this week, celebrities will be reading their favorite Disney stories to comfort fans as the world copes with the coronavirus pandemic.
Woman asks apartment complex to sing 'Happy Birthday' to surprise quarantined fiancé
A woman asked her apartment complex to sing "Happy Birthday" as a social-distance friendly surprise to her quarantined fiancé.
BTS teaching fans to speak Korean while many endure coronavirus shelter-in-place order
The South Korean K-pop group has launched a 30 lesson web series to teach fans how to speak Korean.
RECOVERY STORIES
Man tearfully thanks NJ hospital staff for saving wife's life
One man's display of appreciation for hospital staff in New Jersey after they saved his wife's life is going viral.
86-year-old Italian woman beats coronavirus after 7 weeks in hospital: VIDEO
An 86-year-old woman broke down tears as she left a hospital in northern Italy after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.
Merced couple quarantined after cruise finally returning home
The Merced couple were passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship when their vacation was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 70% of COVID-19 patients in China have recovered, been discharged: WHO
Officials at the World Health Organization said Monday that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.
