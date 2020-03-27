Good News: Stories offering hope during COVID-19 pandemic

COMMUNITY STORIES

As each day brings more coverage on the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on communities worldwide, it might be hard to keep positive while quarantining at home.But the outbreak has also revealed some incredible moments as the world adapts to this new way of life.We've compiled a list of stories that help to bring hope during this uncertain time.Residents of Del Lago in Tulare have organized a 'hunt' for teddy bears as a way for families to get outside and have fun, all while maintaining social distance during the COVID-19.In Merced, a 100-year-old letter is providing some hope for the future when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.Some people wore costumes, while others made signs or held balloons as they drove by down a Kingsburg neighborhood to wish 11-year-old Ryker a happy birthday.Hundreds of people tuned into to Kathleen and Steve's ceremony online.One of the country's biggest producers of beer is pitching in to keep us clean during the coronavirus pandemic. Anheuser-Busch is making hand sanitizer to communities in need.Here's how it works: Airbnb hosts who want to help can now open their homes for free through Airbnb's Open Homes platform.Starting March 30 on National Doctor's Day, any doctor, nurse or healthcare worker with an employee ID can pick up as many dozens of glazed doughnuts as they need from any Krispy Kreme drive-thru.Some valley restaurants adjusting to the takeout and delivery restrictions due to COVID 19 were stuck with a lot of excess produce and meat.Starting this week, celebrities will be reading their favorite Disney stories to comfort fans as the world copes with the coronavirus pandemic.A woman asked her apartment complex to sing "Happy Birthday" as a social-distance friendly surprise to her quarantined fiancé.The South Korean K-pop group has launched a 30 lesson web series to teach fans how to speak Korean.One man's display of appreciation for hospital staff in New Jersey after they saved his wife's life is going viral.An 86-year-old woman broke down tears as she left a hospital in northern Italy after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19.The Merced couple were passengers of the Grand Princess cruise ship when their vacation was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.Officials at the World Health Organization said Monday that of about 80,000 people who have been sickened by COVID-19 in China, more than 70% have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.