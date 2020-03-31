society

Woman sends pizza to Fresno hospital to thank healthcare workers in ER

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Healthcare professionals in the Emergency Room at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fresno got a special surprise on Monday.

Several pizzas were delivered anonymously to the department. One of the ER nurses checked out the receipt and found the sender's name and information.

When the nurse called to thank the send, she learned the woman's mother had recently been at the hospital, and it was her way of saying thank you.

The woman said it was also her birthday and she wanted to make someone else's day.
