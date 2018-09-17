Town throws Christmas party for boy who has weeks to live

The Christmas season has begun early in a Kentucky town because a young boy may not see the real holiday.Doctors say 2-year-old Brody Allen, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, only has weeks to live.So his neighborhood of Burlington is making every moment a memorable one, filling it with the spirit of his favorite holiday - Christmas.The police and community gathered this past weekend for a holiday party.They even brought a special guest, Santa, or as Brody likes to call him, "Ho Ho."Christmas cards have also arrived from as far as Australia and Europe.Brody's father Todd Allen was overcome by the response."To have so many people across the world reach out to my son and to tell him 'Merry Christmas, we're thinking about you and we love you' is just the greatest gift that I as a father could never give him," Todd Allen said.Next week, the community is planning a Christmas parade through Brody's neighborhood.