U.S. & WORLD

Town throws Christmas party for boy who has weeks to live

EMBED </>More Videos

Early Christmas for boy with weeks to live. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 17, 2018.

The Christmas season has begun early in a Kentucky town because a young boy may not see the real holiday.

Doctors say 2-year-old Brody Allen, who was diagnosed with brain cancer, only has weeks to live.

So his neighborhood of Burlington is making every moment a memorable one, filling it with the spirit of his favorite holiday - Christmas.

The police and community gathered this past weekend for a holiday party.

They even brought a special guest, Santa, or as Brody likes to call him, "Ho Ho."

Christmas cards have also arrived from as far as Australia and Europe.

Brody's father Todd Allen was overcome by the response.

"To have so many people across the world reach out to my son and to tell him 'Merry Christmas, we're thinking about you and we love you' is just the greatest gift that I as a father could never give him," Todd Allen said.

Next week, the community is planning a Christmas parade through Brody's neighborhood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldchristmascancerholiday
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News