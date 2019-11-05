visalia

Non-recyclable trash cans pile up in Visalia, city doesn't know what to do with them

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stacked up high and piled up as far as the eye can see, tens of thousands of split trash cans are littered across several acres behind Visalia's Waste Water Treatment Facility.

"It's kind of a lot of missteps and errors that we couldn't foresee, but now they are at the forefront," said Vice Mayor Steve Nelsen.

The city of Visalia had nowhere else to put the trash cans after switching to a new three-can garbage disposal system in spring.

Nelsen said the cans contain a resin that made them unable to be recycled, and the shape made them impossible to stack.

The city is now looking at a loss of at least $300,000.

"When you get the understanding of there is no place to take recyclables now, we have to pay to have them taken. We have resins in the trash cans, so now nobody really wants them anyway, it just kept compounding and compounding," Nelsen said.

According to Nelsen, the city decided to make the switch after the cans became ineffective and costly. Half of the can was used for trash and the other for recyclables. The cans were cramped and had a potential for cross-contamination.

Another problem, they could only be picked up by a special type of garbage truck.

"Now we are stuck with a lot of trash cans, it is not a pretty sight and so what we have come down to is we are going to have to shred them," Nelsen said.

The goal now is to shred the cans as soon as possible, preferably before it starts to rain. Trapped water in the cans could make the situation more difficult.

You can pick up some of the trash cans for free. Nelsen says they are good for storage, but people are not allowed to use them for trash.

Those interested can check in with the Water Waste Treatment Facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvisaliatulare countytrashvisaliasocietytulare countycommunitywaste management
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VISALIA
Good Sports: Golden West football player trailblazing her own path
Teen threatens to 'shoot up school if he can't smoke joint,' deputies say
Visalia attorney could be disbarred for taking $33,000 from auto accident client
Man arrested for attempted robbery outside Visalia Walmart
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CCW holders to register unlimited amount of weapons in Fresno Co.
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
FAX bus driver who killed pedestrian, drove away denies knowing what he did
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Show More
VIDEO: BART employee rescues man from oncoming train after Raider game
Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system
Hundreds of Fresno students learn about career technical education options
Woman who had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends gets 4 years in prison
Family of 48-year-old man found dead in Fresno canal sought
More TOP STORIES News