Veterans Memorial Hall in Dinuba offering Veterans a helping hand

Jerry Carter, manager at the Dinuba Veterans Memorial Hall, has been keeping very busy lately. In about two weeks the hall will go beyond honoring veterans, for the first time in years they'll also be offering them services."It is going to be very nice. it has been a long dream of mine for a long time and I always thought it would end up being somewhere else and the fact that it is actually here, makes it that much better," said Carter.Before Carter and other staff members would have to turn veterans away and redirect them to other places for help. In some cases that meant leaving town in order to get assistance."They see veterans memorial and rightly so they figure they can come here for some help, unfortunately, we are only a rental facility," said Carter.A partnership with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency is putting all that to an end. Veterans in town and the surrounding communities will be able to come in, sit down have their questions answered, get assistance with paperwork and their benefits."Actually getting somebody that can sit down in front of you and help you. we all know what that is like in the world that we live in," said Carter.Carter said they've had veteran services in the past, but for one reason or another they were not able to keep them."I don't know how long this program is going to last, but I am very optimistic that some good things will happen," said Carter.Veterans can start taking advantage of the service starting August 9th. An appointment can be set-up by calling the Tulare County Veterans Service office at 559-713-2880.