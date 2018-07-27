TULARE COUNTY

Veterans Memorial Hall in Dinuba offering Veterans a helping hand

EMBED </>More Videos

The Dinuba Veterans Memorial Hall will soon go beyond honoring veterans and for the first time in years, will also be offering them services. (KFSN)

By
DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Jerry Carter, manager at the Dinuba Veterans Memorial Hall, has been keeping very busy lately. In about two weeks the hall will go beyond honoring veterans, for the first time in years they'll also be offering them services.

"It is going to be very nice. it has been a long dream of mine for a long time and I always thought it would end up being somewhere else and the fact that it is actually here, makes it that much better," said Carter.

Before Carter and other staff members would have to turn veterans away and redirect them to other places for help. In some cases that meant leaving town in order to get assistance.

"They see veterans memorial and rightly so they figure they can come here for some help, unfortunately, we are only a rental facility," said Carter.

A partnership with the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency is putting all that to an end. Veterans in town and the surrounding communities will be able to come in, sit down have their questions answered, get assistance with paperwork and their benefits.

"Actually getting somebody that can sit down in front of you and help you. we all know what that is like in the world that we live in," said Carter.

Carter said they've had veteran services in the past, but for one reason or another they were not able to keep them.

"I don't know how long this program is going to last, but I am very optimistic that some good things will happen," said Carter.

Veterans can start taking advantage of the service starting August 9th. An appointment can be set-up by calling the Tulare County Veterans Service office at 559-713-2880.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyveteranstulare countygood newsDinuba
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE COUNTY
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Porterville police officer arrested for annoying or molesting a minor resigns
Tulare County Church Pastor didn't report graffiti, but an Officer spotted it and decided to do something about it
One of Tulare County's top 10 most wanted fugitives now behind bars
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
More tulare county
SOCIETY
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
NASA astronauts return to Earth after 197-day mission
Deputy pushed woman in wheelchair home when it ran out of power
Photo highlights push for changing tables in all bathrooms
More Society
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News