'Oh yeah, mommy!' Video of toddler seeing Arby's fry dunked in cheese goes viral

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If this story doesn't make you smile and say cheese, we don't know what will.Two-year-old Lorenzo was in fry heaven after his mom dunked his Arby's curly fries into hot, melted cheese.The toddler's face instantly lit up as if it was the first time he'd ever seen anything like it, and you can hear the excitement in his voice.Lorenzo's mom said it was a very candid moment that made many people smile.So far, the video has been viewed nearly five million times on Twitter.