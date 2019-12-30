Society

Want to trace your family's roots? It's about to get much costlier

Unearthing the roots of your family tree is on the verge of becoming a lot more expensive.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services wants to increase fees by 500% for a number of applications and documents.

That includes historical records of deceased immigrants who came to the U.S. between the late 19th and mid-20th centuries.

A group of genealogists, historians, and advocates is organizing a public campaign to convince the agency not to hike the fees.

But the USCIS says the fee increases are needed to cover operating and processing costs.

The public comment period ends on Monday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
society
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage
Tulare Co man arrested for smearing feces on church
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim killed on Christmas
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
Show More
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Bake sale to support Clovis teacher in hospice and her 2-year-old daughter
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
More TOP STORIES News