SOCIETY

Houston Astros' player Alex Bregman crashes wedding in Cypress

EMBED </>More Videos

Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Alex Bregman walked into their wedding.

CYPRESS, Texas --
It's safe to say that the Lopez wedding was- ASTROnomical!!

Haylee and Steven Lopez were stunningly surprised when Houston Astro's player Alex Bregman walked into their wedding, unexpectedly.
EMBED More News Videos

"Thank you for making our wedding day special."


The bride, Haylee, says she's a fan of Bregman and reached out to his photographer/ videographer to shoot their wedding. She said she was very surprised.

Bregman and his camera crew crashed the wedding as a part of his new YouTube series that shows viewers a glimpse of his life off the field.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societywedding crashersHouston AstrosweddingTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
World War I Memorial under construction in Washington D.C.
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Special Veterans Day for Sanger Purple Heart recipient celebrating 100th Birthday
UPS avoids strike with freight workers
More Society
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire spreads to 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
Officer-involved shooting in Northeast Fresno, near Woodward Park
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Madera County Sheriff's Sgt. shot by suspect in domestic violence call
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Kerman family clinging onto their faith after home and church destroyed in wildfire
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire's containment increases to 15 percent
Show More
Woolsey Fire more than doubles in size in 24 hours; 2 dead in Southern California
Woman beaten with barbell dies, daughter charged with murder
Trump tweets support of firefighters after controversial tweet
Texas firefighters head west to help with wildfires
The deadliest wildfires in California history
More News