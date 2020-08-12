fire

Part of Clovis Ave. blocked as firefighters battle shed fire at southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters have closed a portion of a busy southeast Fresno road while crews put out a fire behind a home on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. at Clovis and Belmont Avenues.

Crews say a shed with tools caught fire in the backyard.

Someone driving in the area told the people inside the house about the blaze.

Two lanes of southbound Clovis Avenue are blocked near Belmont. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
