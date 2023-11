Eight people have been displaced after a house fire in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Eight people have been displaced after a house fire in southeast Fresno.

The flames broke out at a home on Bundy Drive off of California and Fowler Avenue before 6:30 am Tuesday.

Crews believe the fire started upstairs.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation.

There's no word yet on what sparked the fire.

The Red Cross is now assisting the displaced residents.