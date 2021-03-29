Trial of Derek Chauvin in George Floyd death: LIVE COVERAGE
Watch Now
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Localish
The Maddy Report
Latino Life
Valley Focus
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
traffic
Southeast Fresno street closed for roadwork for several weeks
KFSN
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers in southeast Fresno may have to plan some extra time for their commute for several weeks.
Starting Monday, Armstrong Avenue between Kings Canyon Boulevard and Butler Avenue will be closed.
Armstrong Avenue between Kings Canyon Boulevard and Butler Avenue will be closed.
The closure will be in effect for several weeks.
The work on the roadway is expected to be finished by April 27.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffic
fresno southeast
traffic
community
road closure
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
Shipping losses mount from cargo ship stuck in Suez Canal
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
3 hospitalized after crash on NB Hwy 41 in Fresno
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot in southeast Fresno, police investigating
Opening statement in trial of ex-cop charged in George Floyd death: LIVE
Valley honors murdered Fresno street vendor
Ban on renter evictions during pandemic is extended
Fire sparks at Visalia home, 1 hospitalized
COVID vaccines found highly effective in real-world CDC study
Key players in trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd's death
Show More
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal finally free
Clovis Hills Community Church holds its first annual artisan market
COVID-19 origins inconclusive, draft of WHO report says
2 injured after suspects fire into their car in Fresno County
Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno
More TOP STORIES News