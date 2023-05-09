Man arrested for starting series of fires in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man accused of setting a series of fires in southeast Fresno.

Fire officials first responded to a vegetation fire at Clovis and Grove Avenues just before noon Sunday.

A short while later, another fire broke out nearby.

As crews put it out, a witness told firefighters they saw someone using a gas can to start the fires.

Officials later spotted 39-year-old Melecio Lopez starting another blaze in the area, and he was arrested.

No one was hurt by any of the fires.