Man arrested for starting series of fires in southeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police have arrested a man accused of setting a series of fires in southeast Fresno.
Fire officials first responded to a vegetation fire at Clovis and Grove Avenues just before noon Sunday.
A short while later, another fire broke out nearby.
As crews put it out, a witness told firefighters they saw someone using a gas can to start the fires.
Officials later spotted 39-year-old Melecio Lopez starting another blaze in the area, and he was arrested.
No one was hurt by any of the fires.