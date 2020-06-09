Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno shopping center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire broke out at a shopping center in southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning, firefighters say.The fire was reported on Kings Canyon Road and Chestnut Avenue around 4:30 a.m.Fire crews were able to put out the flames. Firefighters say it appears the blaze started outside and spread to the roof of the building.Smoke filled Aaron's Furniture next to the FoodsCo grocery store and set off an interior sprinkler.The furniture store sustained smoke damage, as well as a cell phone store in the same building.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.