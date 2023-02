Police say a vehicle collided with a tree. We're told the driver ran away after the crash.

It happened after 9:30 last night at Teilman and Whitesbridge.

Police say a vehicle collided with a tree.

We're told the driver ran away after the crash.

A woman in the car was taken to the hospital for injuries and is expected to be okay.

No word if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.