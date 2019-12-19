Another big Bulldog recruiting class is highlighted by local standouts

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Less than a day after Kalen DeBoer was introduced as the 20th head coach in Fresno State history, the Bulldogs look set to rebound in 2020.The Bulldogs have signed 11 players on early signing day, four of whom came from the Central Valley.On day one as a head coach, DeBoer talked about the importance of recruiting the Central Valley saying, "No question, it starts right here in our backyard. We want to get the best players we can with the best character. We want to have an engaged program; the best way to do that is to recruit kids that will bring in the fans."FRESNO STATE COMMITS (locals in bold below)POS PREV SCHOOLMatt Lowe TE Serrano HSKosi Agina ATH Sanger HSTyler Mello LB Hanford HSMalik Sherrod RB Pacifica HSCJ Jones DB Buchanan HSKamron Forest DB Cajon HSLogan Fife QB Tracy HSMac Dalena WR San Joaquin Memorial HSJoseph Church OL Upland HSDupree Williams DB Dominguez HSJulian Polendo OL Palm Springs HSDa'Marcus Johnson DL American River CollegeOTHER LOCAL SIGNEESWASHINGTONJalen McMillan WR San Joaquin Memorial HSSTANFORDTobin Phillips DL San Joaquin Memorial HSSAN JOSE STATENoah Wright DL College of SequoiasSam Olson TE Redwood HSJay Kakiva DL Fresno City CollegeCAL BERKELEYJeremiah Hunter WR Central HSRicky Correia DT Central HSTrey Paster DB Buhach Colony HSDAVIDSONElijah Burrell QB Tulare Western HSGEORGIAKendall Milton RB Buchanan HSFresno State begins the 2020 season at home against Idaho on September 5th.