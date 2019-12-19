fresno state bulldogs

Another big Bulldog recruiting class is highlighted by local standouts

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Less than a day after Kalen DeBoer was introduced as the 20th head coach in Fresno State history, the Bulldogs look set to rebound in 2020.

The Bulldogs have signed 11 players on early signing day, four of whom came from the Central Valley.

On day one as a head coach, DeBoer talked about the importance of recruiting the Central Valley saying, "No question, it starts right here in our backyard. We want to get the best players we can with the best character. We want to have an engaged program; the best way to do that is to recruit kids that will bring in the fans."

FRESNO STATE COMMITS (locals in bold below)
POS PREV SCHOOL
Matt Lowe TE Serrano HS
Kosi Agina ATH Sanger HS
Tyler Mello LB Hanford HS
Malik Sherrod RB Pacifica HS
CJ Jones DB Buchanan HS
Kamron Forest DB Cajon HS
Logan Fife QB Tracy HS
Mac Dalena WR San Joaquin Memorial HS

Joseph Church OL Upland HS
Dupree Williams DB Dominguez HS
Julian Polendo OL Palm Springs HS
Da'Marcus Johnson DL American River College



OTHER LOCAL SIGNEES

WASHINGTON
Jalen McMillan WR San Joaquin Memorial HS

STANFORD
Tobin Phillips DL San Joaquin Memorial HS

SAN JOSE STATE
Noah Wright DL College of Sequoias

Sam Olson TE Redwood HS
Jay Kakiva DL Fresno City College

CAL BERKELEY
Jeremiah Hunter WR Central HS
Ricky Correia DT Central HS
Trey Paster DB Buhach Colony HS

DAVIDSON
Elijah Burrell QB Tulare Western HS

GEORGIA
Kendall Milton RB Buchanan HS

Fresno State begins the 2020 season at home against Idaho on September 5th.
