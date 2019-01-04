U.S. & WORLD

High school basketball team accused of triplet trickery

EMBED </>More Videos

Triplet trickery goes unnoticed at high school basketball game. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 4, 2019.

A high school basketball team in Missouri is under investigation for swapping out identical triplets for one another during their games.

Video from a championship game apparently shows one boy on the Dora High School team catch a rebound, bring out the ball to shoot it, and gets fouled.

Then he's about to walk to the free-throw line.

That's where another player, reportedly one of his brothers, seems to reach out his hand to give him a high-five.

The player who was fouled, and supposed to take the shot, walks right by the teammate toward the bench.

The player who was not part of the original play, and was not fouled, lines up to take the shot instead.

No one noticed anything at the time, until they went to the tape.
The Springfield News-Leader reports the coach of the team is the triplet's father.

The team is now under review by Missouri's high school sports association. Dora won the game 64-62.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsu.s. & worldAction News Sportshigh school sports
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Final goodbye to Newman Police Cpl. Ronil 'Ron' Singh
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
Teen accused of cheating after SAT score improved 330 points
Fiery Florida crash kills 7, including 5 children
More u.s. & world
SPORTS
Klay Thompson: Warriors lacked 'killer instinct' while blowing 20-point lead
Kucherov, red-hot Lightning beat Kings 6-2 for 7th straight
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT to beat Warriors 135-134
Murray gets 17 in 4th quarter to lift Nuggets over Kings
More Sports
Top Stories
Final goodbye to Newman Police Cpl. Ronil 'Ron' Singh
Suspect dies after being shot by police in standoff in Visalia
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as government shutdown persists
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: police
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Clovis homeowner scares off intruder inside his home
The cost of law enforcement lip-sync challenges
Show More
New details shed light on Newman police shooting timeline
Full closure at Sequoia and Kings Canyon impacts travel, business
California twins battling extremely rare genetic disease
'We are political pawns': Local IRS workers suffering from government shutdown
Visitors cleaning up Yosemite amid shutdown
More News