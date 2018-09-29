Bulldogs rout Rockets 49-27 in final non-conference game

Fresno State proved to be more than ready for the challenge against the Toledo Rockets on Saturday Night. The 'Dogs entered the game coming off the bye week and win over UCLA on September 15th, looked fresh, healthy and rejuvenated in a 49-27 win over Toledo. Fresno State scored on their opening offensive possession and despite trailing 13-7 in the 2nd quarter, Fresno State was never really challenged.Senior quarterback Marcus McMaryion threw for 368 yards and 4 TD. Jordan Mims and KeeSean Johnson each scored two touchdowns for an offense that had no trouble moving up and down the field.The Bulldogs victory moves them to 3-1 overall heading into Mountain West play. Fresno State plays at Nevada on Saturday, October 6th.