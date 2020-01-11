good sports

Caruthers' AAU basketball program builds champions

By
Last season, the Caruthers girls' basketball team won their first ever state championship.

With last year's success now just a memory, it's back to the basics for the Blue Raiders.

Entering her tenth year as the director of Caruthers AAU girls' program, Anna Almeida has overseen a massive change.

"I started where I was the only coach, I coached four teams every single weekend and I was gone all the time. Now we have ten coaches," Almeida says.

The program has grown from just two youth teams to now more than 100 athletes from kindergarten up to the high school level.

Morgan Trigueiro, a freshman on the varsity team, is one of those who have gone through this youth system.

"It was my whole life. I felt like I had something to work for and do. I wasn't just being lazy at home," says Trigueiro.

Then there's Nicole Pedersen, who played for Almeida and now has a daughter doing the same.

"I didn't start playing basketball till I was in high school so for my daughter to already start playing - she's five - to see how good she's going to become in middle school, high school, is amazing," Pederson says.

Adds Almeida: "The fun part is when you get girls who come to high school that already somewhat have an idea of the system, somewhat know how to play basketball. You get the chance to teach them more and grow their knowledge of basketball. The payoff is having kids who actually know what they're doing now because they've been doing it for so long."

Last year's great shooting at state was thanks in part to a new shot machine for that AAU program.

As the varsity girls try to make another run at state this year, Coach Almeida encourages her players to be good role models.

"When I was little I always looked up to the high school girls. All these little girls are coming up to us after our practice, telling us, 'Good job'. They're coming to our games. It just makes me want to work harder for them," says Trigueiro.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportscaruthersgood sports
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: The Central Valley's sports successes this decade
Good Sports: Rival Clovis schools feature father-daughter coaches
Central playing in the D-1AA state final against Sierra Canyon
Southwest Fresno football team preparing for national championship game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom blocks release of Fresno Co. murderer David Weidert
At least 12 people sick after stomach illness outbreak at Yosemite
Gov. Newsom pledges $50 million to Fresno initiative
Man high on controlled substance stabbed co-worker with pruning shears: Deputies
27-year-old man arrested for allegedly molesting minor in Visalia
Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils state budget proposal
Neighbor talks about Visalia couple accused of luring, beating thieves with bats
Show More
Fresno PD motorcycle officer injured after colliding with car
'Insult to injury': Local business says Fresno FC left unpaid invoices
11-year-old opens fire in school in Mexico City
18-year-old identified as Fresno's first homicide victim of the year
Diapers, menstrual hygiene products exempt from CA sales tax through 2021
More TOP STORIES News