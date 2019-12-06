Fresno State coach Jeff Tedford expected to step down: Reports

Fresno State head football coach Jeff Tedford is expected to step down tomorrow, sources tell ESPN.
The decision is believed to be because of health concerns.
A press conference is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 9:15am to discuss the future of the program.
Tedford's coaching staff has been called back from the road ahead of the announcement. Tedford is set to meet with them and players before addressing the media tomorrow.
