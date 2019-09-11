friday night football

Friday Night Football - Week 4 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 4 Matchups



Thursday, September 12th


NON-LEAGUE
Fresno vs. South (Bakersfield) at McLane, 7:00pm
Hoover vs. Monache at Sunnyside, 7:00pm
Liberty (Bakersfield) at Buchanan, 7:00pm
Madera South at Golden West, 7:00pm

Friday, September 13th


NON-LEAGUE
Alpaugh at Kings Christian, 7:00pm
Avenal at Riverdale, 7:30pm
Caruthers at Firebaugh, 7:30pm
Central Valley Christian at Chowchilla, 7:00pm
Clovis East at Sunnyside, 7:30pm
Corcoran at Orange Cove, 7:30pm
Edison vs. Clovis North at Ratcliffe Stadium, 7:30pm
El Capitan vs. Modesto Christian at Merced College, 7:00 pm
El Diamante vs. Dinuba at Golden West, 7:30pm
Fowler at Lindsay , 7:15pm
Fresno Christian at Coalinga , 7:00pm
Kennedy at Liberty, 7:00pm
Kerman at Kingsburg, 7:30pm
Livingston at Golden Valley 7:00 pm
McLane at Exeter, 7:15pm
Mendota at Reedley, 7:30pm
Mt. Whitney vs. Mission Oak at Tulare Union, 7:00pm
Parlier at Farmersville, 7:00pm
Paso Robles vs. Central at Koligian Stadium, 7:00pm
Porterville vs. Hanford at Granite Hills (Porterville), 7:30pm
Sanger at Lemoore, 7:30pm
Sierra Pacific vs. Hanford West at Hanford, 7:30pm
Strathmore at Orosi, 7:15pm

Tranquillity at Minarets, 7:00pm
Tulare Western vs. Redwood at Mineral King Bowl, 7:30pm
Washington Union at Selma, 7:00pm
Woodlake at Sierra , 7:00pm
Clovis West vs. Valley Christian (San Jose) at Buchanan, 7:00pm
Mariposa County at Yosemite, 7:00pm
Merced at Madera, 7:30pm
Pitman (Turlock) at Bullard, 7:30pm
Salinas at Clovis , 7:00pm
Viewpoint (Calabasas) vs. Immanuel, 7:30pm

Friday, September 14th


NON-LEAGUE
Garces (Bakersfield) at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30pm
Granite Hills (Porterville) vs. Roosevelt at Sunnyside, 7:30pm
