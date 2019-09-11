Friday Night Football - Week 4 - Schedules, scores and highlights from around the Valley

Week 4 Matchups

Thursday, September 12th

Friday, September 13th

Friday, September 14th

Fresno vs. South (Bakersfield) at McLane, 7:00pmHoover vs. Monache at Sunnyside, 7:00pmLiberty (Bakersfield) at Buchanan, 7:00pmMadera South at Golden West, 7:00pmAlpaugh at Kings Christian, 7:00pmAvenal at Riverdale, 7:30pmCaruthers at Firebaugh, 7:30pmCentral Valley Christian at Chowchilla, 7:00pmClovis East at Sunnyside, 7:30pmCorcoran at Orange Cove, 7:30pmEdison vs. Clovis North at Ratcliffe Stadium, 7:30pmEl Capitan vs. Modesto Christian at Merced College, 7:00 pmEl Diamante vs. Dinuba at Golden West, 7:30pmFowler at Lindsay , 7:15pmFresno Christian at Coalinga , 7:00pmKennedy at Liberty, 7:00pmKerman at Kingsburg, 7:30pmLivingston at Golden Valley 7:00 pmMcLane at Exeter, 7:15pmMendota at Reedley, 7:30pmMt. Whitney vs. Mission Oak at Tulare Union, 7:00pmParlier at Farmersville, 7:00pmPaso Robles vs. Central at Koligian Stadium, 7:00pmPorterville vs. Hanford at Granite Hills (Porterville), 7:30pmSanger at Lemoore, 7:30pmSierra Pacific vs. Hanford West at Hanford, 7:30pmStrathmore at Orosi, 7:15pmTranquillity at Minarets, 7:00pmTulare Western vs. Redwood at Mineral King Bowl, 7:30pmWashington Union at Selma, 7:00pmWoodlake at Sierra , 7:00pmClovis West vs. Valley Christian (San Jose) at Buchanan, 7:00pmMariposa County at Yosemite, 7:00pmMerced at Madera, 7:30pmPitman (Turlock) at Bullard, 7:30pmSalinas at Clovis , 7:00pmViewpoint (Calabasas) vs. Immanuel, 7:30pmGarces (Bakersfield) at San Joaquin Memorial, 7:30pmGranite Hills (Porterville) vs. Roosevelt at Sunnyside, 7:30pm