Los Angeles Dodgers to host 2020 MLB All-Star Game

Dodgers Stadium is seen on Opening Day, Monday, April 3, 2017. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, a Dodgers source tells our sister station, KABC.

An official announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday, with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in attendance.

Dodger Stadium last held the All-Star Game in 1980. Four players from the Los Angeles Dodgers - Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith - were in the starting lineup for the National League in a 4-2 win.

Los Angeles also hosted the second All-Star Game of 1959 at the Memorial Coliseum, when the Dodgers' Don Drysdale gave up home runs to Frank Malzone and Yogi Berra and took the loss in the NL's 5-3 defeat. Jim Gilliam of Los Angeles homered off Billy O'Dell.

While in Brooklyn, the Dodgers staged the game at Ebbets Field in 1949. Don Newcombe was the loser in the NL's 11-7 defeat.

This year's All-Star Game will be in Washington on July 17, the fourth straight in an NL ballpark after Cincinnati, San Diego and Miami. The 2019 All-Star Game will be in Cleveland.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum also contributed to this report.
