Los Angeles Dodgers to host 2020 MLB All-Star Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the 2020 MLB All-Star Game, a Dodgers source tells our sister station, KABC.An official announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday, with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in attendance.Dodger Stadium last held the All-Star Game in 1980. Four players from the Los Angeles Dodgers - Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell and Reggie Smith - were in the starting lineup for the National League in a 4-2 win.Los Angeles also hosted the second All-Star Game of 1959 at the Memorial Coliseum, when the Dodgers' Don Drysdale gave up home runs to Frank Malzone and Yogi Berra and took the loss in the NL's 5-3 defeat. Jim Gilliam of Los Angeles homered off Billy O'Dell.While in Brooklyn, the Dodgers staged the game at Ebbets Field in 1949. Don Newcombe was the loser in the NL's 11-7 defeat.This year's All-Star Game will be in Washington on July 17, the fourth straight in an NL ballpark after Cincinnati, San Diego and Miami. The 2019 All-Star Game will be in Cleveland.___AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum also contributed to this report.