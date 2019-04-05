chukchansi park

Opening Day: Grizzlies fans enjoy upgrades to Chukchansi

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite the chance of rain, enthusiastic Grizzlies fans came out to Chukchansi Park for Opening Day.

Both corners of the ballpark were pretty much unrecognizable - 2,000 seats were taken out to make coming out to Chukchansi Park experience for everyone.

Fresno Grizzlies fans had new seats to sit in. A newly installed area called "Fresno Social" has a covered bar with TVs, outdoor tables and chairs, all sitting close to the left field.

Paul Braverman said the renovations were designed to make a three-hour baseball game more enjoyable.

"What we hope it will do is have everybody who comes to one Grizzlies game a season come to two or three,' Braverman said.

The growing experience also targeted younger fans.

Splash Park is a new area where kids, during the hot summer days, can watch the game while also playing in the water. It isn't complete yet, but Braverman said that should change soon.

The upgrades cost about $3.4 million, and $1.3 million of that went towards the splash pad.

The changes were exciting for Andrew Recendez and his son.

"This ballpark is completely underrated, in my opinion, and more people should come out," Recendez said.

There were also upgrades made to the second-floor bar along with the women's bathrooms.
