Country star Thomas Rhett to perform at Chukchansi Park in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Country music artist Thomas Rhett is bringing his talents to the Central Valley.

He will perform at Chukchansi Park, home of the Fresno Grizzlies, on October 20.

Rhett's performance is part of "Music on the Diamond," a nationwide concert series that brings artists to Minor League Baseball parks around the country.

"Having Thomas Rhett here in downtown Fresno is an incredible opportunity for our team and our community as a whole," said Derek Franks, president of the Fresno Grizzlies in a press release.

Rhett has over 15 billion streams, eight Academy of Country Music Awards and five Grammy nominations.

His hit songs include "Die a Happy Man" and "What's Your Country Song."

Tickets for the concert go on sale on Friday, May 3, at 10 am on the Fresno Grizzlies website or at the Chukchansi Park ticket office.