United States, Mexico, and Canada win bid to host 2026 Men's World Cup

A combined bid from the United States, Mexico, and Canada won the hosting rights for soccer's 2026 World Cup.It will be the first time the World Cup is hosted by three countries, but a vast majority of the tournament will be on U.S. soil. Of the 80 matches, 10 will be held in Canada, 10 in Mexico, and 60 in the U.S.-- including the final at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.The last time the men's World Cup was in North America was when the United States hosted in 1994.It was held in Mexico in 1970 and 1986, and Canada has never hosted.