U.S. & WORLD

United States, Mexico, and Canada win bid to host 2026 Men's World Cup

EMBED </>More Videos

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup in North America over Moroccan bid.

A combined bid from the United States, Mexico, and Canada won the hosting rights for soccer's 2026 World Cup.

It will be the first time the World Cup is hosted by three countries, but a vast majority of the tournament will be on U.S. soil. Of the 80 matches, 10 will be held in Canada, 10 in Mexico, and 60 in the U.S.-- including the final at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey.

The last time the men's World Cup was in North America was when the United States hosted in 1994.

It was held in Mexico in 1970 and 1986, and Canada has never hosted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsWorld Cupsocceru.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
SPORTS
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Dodgers to unleash Kershaw on Braves
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
More Sports
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News