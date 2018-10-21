SANGER

Youth football team honors boy with ADHD on the field

EMBED </>More Videos

It was a special moment for an 11-year-old in Sanger when a youth football team set him up to make the last play of the game.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It was a special moment for an 11-year-old in Sanger when a youth football team set him up to make the last play of the game.

Nathen Segura has been diagnosed with severe ADHD.

Saturday night, a team with the Sanger Youth Football League, gave him the opportunity to take the field and score the final touchdown.

Nathen's mom shared these videos and photos with us and says her son has not ever played sports because of his disability.

She says Nathen cried happy tears, after getting to lace up his cleats and play on the team this weekend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsADHDsportssangerSanger
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANGER
Sanger Unified warns parents about attempted kidnapping
Family and friends remember father of five killed in car crash
Construction begins on Initiative Foods new building two years after massive fire
Man dies after being hit by pickup truck while crossing the road in Sanger
More sanger
SPORTS
LA Galaxy keep playoff hopes alive by taking 3-1 win in Minnesota
Draymond Green: Warriors not immune, must 'clean up defense'
Lakers expected to be shorthanded hosting Spurs
Warriors look to extend 15-game winning streak over Suns
Clayton Kershaw works out at chilly Fenway ahead of Series opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Man found dead inside vacant home in Southeast Fresno
Son's desperate plea to public after mom struck by hit-and-run driver
Fresno State nursing students provide free healthcare services for underserved communities
Southwest plane diverted over unwanted game of 'footsie'
Amy Schumer boycotts Super Bowl in support of Kaepernick
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
VIDEO: Paula Abdul falls head-first off stage during show
Local business offering spook-tacular fun
Show More
Fire destroys Visalia home, damages second
The Garden of Innocence lays to rest two babies who died without families
Powerball jackpot climbs to $620 million after no winner
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
9-year-old patient steals Pharrell Williams' heart at CHLA gala
More News