Youth football team honors boy with ADHD on the field

It was a special moment for an 11-year-old in Sanger when a youth football team set him up to make the last play of the game.Nathen Segura has been diagnosed with severe ADHD.Saturday night, a team with the Sanger Youth Football League, gave him the opportunity to take the field and score the final touchdown.Nathen's mom shared these videos and photos with us and says her son has not ever played sports because of his disability.She says Nathen cried happy tears, after getting to lace up his cleats and play on the team this weekend.