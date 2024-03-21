Grass and weeds pollen levels at a record low in the Central Valley

Spring is a time when the cherry blossoms bloom, but for some people, it's a time of suffering.

Spring is a time when the cherry blossoms bloom, but for some people, it's a time of suffering.

Spring is a time when the cherry blossoms bloom, but for some people, it's a time of suffering.

Spring is a time when the cherry blossoms bloom, but for some people, it's a time of suffering.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Spring is a time when the cherry blossoms bloom, but for some people, it's a time of suffering.

"Itchy eyes, watery. A little bit of a cough, runny nose," said Jamie Enrico.

People who live in the Central Valley said they have different ways of combating their symptoms.

"Throughout the years, I've rotated from Allegra to Claritin because they'll work for a little while, and then you'll have to switch," said Enrico.

Others don't fight the symptoms with medicine.

"I just try to push through my day, to be honest. I'll blow my nose once, here or there, but I just try to go through it," said Elijah Rios, a Fresno resident.

Both said this spring hasn't been as bad when it comes to allergies.

Meteorologist Alan Reppert said that might be because pollen from grass and weeds is at a historic low compared to the last 30 years.

"As we see any rain, especially in the wintertime and early spring, that does lower the pollen levels for the Fresno area," said Reppert.

But he adds it doesn't mean you won't experience the occasional sneeze.

Allergy Doctor Praveen Buddiga said he's been bombarded with patients this year.

"It's basically because the season is getting more aggressive year on year because there's so much agriculture, growth, trees," said Doctor Buddiga.

He said he's noticed allergies are a year-round problem for some people. He encourages people to buy an air purifier and drive with the windows up -among other remedies.

"Use a sinus rinse, a nasal wash, or saline, which is available at any pharmacy, any store. And also, to take a nighttime shower to wash away all the pollen that sticks to the clothes and sticks to the hair," said Doctor Buddiga.

It's common for people to suffer from allergy flare-ups during the spring and early summer months. Of course, if it is constant, you will want to reach out to your doctor.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.