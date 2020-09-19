SQF Complex Fire

How to help SQF Complex Fires evacuees

At least 150 buildings have been lost in Sequoia Crest, Cedar Slope, Alpine Village, and along Balch Park Road.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Want to help SQF Complex Fires evacuees?

You can drop off bottled water, non-perishable food, and hygiene products at three locations in the South Valley, including the Parenting Network offices in Porterville.

"We've helped out a handful of families who have come down and we have helped them out with emergency food provisions, one where we did provide a gift card, water, hygiene materials," said Parenting Network Program Manager Paul Prado.

Evacuees in need can call 211 or visit 211tularecounty.org.

The Red Cross is also standing by to help with hotels and other resources at temporary evacuation points in Exeter (Veterans Memorial Building) and Porterville (Porterville College).

But fire officials say they're taking an aggressive approach to protecting homes and cabins in other areas like Ponderosa.

And now, the Ponderosa Volunteer Fire Brigade, with the help of the California Service Dog Academy, has started a fundraiser to help those affected by the fire.

Porterville Fire Chief Dave LaPere owns a cabin in Ponderosa, and is the brigade's volunteer fire chief.

"I would like to see, being the board president, that we reach out and get some understanding that if there's any gap in donations, that we could put that money towards that," LaPere said of the fundraising effort.

LaPere knows the small mountain towns won't look the same for some time.

But he believes the people that call them home part-time or permanent, are resilient, and will eventually recover from the fire.

"It's a really good place," LaPere said. "There's a lot of good people up on that mountain."

Here's a full list of donation drop off sites:

Tulare


Monday & Tuesday, 8 am - 5 pm (closed 12:30 - 1:30 pm) and Wednesday 2 - 5 pm at 314 E. San Joaquin in Tulare

Visalia


Thursday & Friday, 8 am - 5 pm (closed 12:30 - 1:30 pm) and Wednesday 8 am - noon at 1501 W. Main St. in Visalia

Porterville


Parenting Network- Porterville (Phone: 559-793-2527) Porterville (M-F 8 am - 4:30 pm) 770 N. Main Street

Donations of gift cards can be done by emailing donatefiretc@unitedwaytc.org or financial donations by texting "Firetc" to 41444.

When a fire evacuee needs essential supplies like water, food, clothing and gift cards they can do so by emailing fire@unitedwaytc.org, calling 211 or by filling out the following form: https://bit.ly/3muj4Gb Salvation Army and Parenting Network will receive these referrals.
