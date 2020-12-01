SQF Complex Fire

Sequoia National Forest closed through Dec. as SQF Complex continues to burn

By ABC30.Com Staff
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The SQF Complex Fire is still burning in the southern Sierra and is currently 90% surrounded.

The lightning-caused fire has scorched more than 174,000 acres in Tulare and Inyo counties since it sparked in late August. It's the largest wildfire in Tulare County's modern history, surpassing the 2002 McNally Fire.

The wildfire is now being managed by personnel in the Sequoia National Forest and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Due to expected winter weather, all divisions have gone to a Patrol and Monitor status. They say they will continue suppression efforts when weather permits.

Meanwhile, areas of the Sequoia National Forest that are impacted by the wildfire will remain closed through December 31.

Forest officials say the smoldering hot spots are creating hazardous conditions.

Highway 190, the Western Divide Highway and Mountain Road 50 over Parker Pass remains open, officials added. So will the Trail of 100 Giants during the day until winter weather conditions prompt closure of the road.

For a full map of the current closures, click here.

Tulare County has set up a Local Assistance Center to help SQF Complex Fire victims at:

Government Plaza
1055 West Henderson Avenue
Porterville, CA

Monday - Friday: Open 8 am to 5 pm
Saturday - Sunday: Open 9 am to 3 pm
Call 559-802-9790.
Tulare County residents can now check the status of their homes in the fire zone. A new interactive map based on preliminary information allows users to enter their address and click on icons to see information about damage, along with photos. A new hotline has also been established for support and services. The number is 559-802-9790.

DAMAGE ASSESMENT MAP: Click here to see the damage assessment map from the SQF Complex Fire

