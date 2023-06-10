Mariposa County teen killed in crash remembered at high school graduation

There was a standing ovation on Friday night as the name of 18-year-old Mack Hunter was read.

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A night of celebration included a somber moment at Mariposa County High School's graduation.

The commencement focused on the accomplishments of the seniors in the close-knit mountain community/

The graduates and their families showed their love for the senior who should have walked across the stage with his class.

The senior died in a car crash Tuesday night just days before graduation.

One of the rehearsals for the ceremony was canceled after the tragedy.

School officials say they spoke with Mack's family before rescheduling the rehearsal and proceeding with gradation.

During the ceremony, a firefighter helmet with handwritten messages sat in an empty chair.