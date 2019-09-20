START HERE: Storm Area 51 latest, Global Climate Strike, Friday Morning Football in Merced

Start Here has the stories to watch for today that are making headlines not only here in the Central Valley but beyond.

Storm Area 51

Today is supposed to be the day that two million people storm Area 51.

It started as a joke on Facebook labeled "Storm Area 51 - They Can't Stop All of Us" calling on people to raid the base today.

RELATED: Military warning people to not approach Area 51 to 'see them aliens'

It even prompted a warning from the military.

It's since turned into a weekend of festivities in the Nevada desert.

People have come from as far away as France.

Music, movies and food trucks are planned in communities closest to the Area 51 military installation.

We'll bring you the latest developments on today's event throughout the day on-air, online and on our mobile app.

Global Climate Strike

A global climate strike is underway.

Millions are calling on world leaders to do more to fight climate change.

Dozens of businesses are either planning walkouts or are closing to encourage employees and customers to take part in the strike.

Even students are planning to walk out of class to call attention to the issue.

There are rallies in cities worldwide including here in the U.S.

And in the Valley, youth in downtown Fresno and Oakhurst will also be taking part in today's strike.

Friday Morning Football

It's week five of Friday Morning Football.

The Merced Bears are taking on the Central Valley Hawks.

The Game starts at 7 pm at Golden Valley High in Merced.

You can get the highlights from tonight's game and other games throughout the Valley on Action News live at 11.

Latest Valley Forecast

This trend of autumn-like temperatures ends this weekend with highs back in the 90s. Another cool down arrives on the first day of autumn on Monday. Highs drop back into the 80s with partly sunny skies.

